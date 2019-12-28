Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Boxing: Set for February showdown, Fury, Wilder hype upcoming bout

Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder took to Twitter on Friday to hype their highly anticipated rematch at Las Vegas' MGM Grand next year, after a draw in 2018 allowed Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight title and left scores unsettled. "After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions. I will finish what I started, and this time @Tyson_Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly," Wilder (@BronzeBomber) wrote. "I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February." NFL: 49ers-Seahawks showdown headlines road to Super Bowl

A super showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will highlight the final Sunday of the National Football League's (NFL) regular season but there is more at stake. At least nine other teams could have their routes to the Super Bowl impacted by outcomes on the concluding day. Brown, Tatum lead Celtics past Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown matched his career high of 34 points and Jayson Tatum scored 24 of his 30 in the first half as the host Boston Celtics cruised to a 129-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Brown followed up a season high-tying 30-point performance in Boston's 118-102 victory over Toronto on Wednesday by making 13 of 20 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. MLS: Fire hire Wicky as new head coach

The Chicago Fire hired Raphael Wicky to be the club's new head coach. The 42-year-old Wicky was coach of the U.S. under-17 national team. He received a two-year contract with a club option for 2022. NBA roundup: Doncic shines in return, Mavs handle Spurs

Luka Doncic scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed eight assists in his return to the lineup after missing four games to help the Dallas Mavericks hold off the visiting San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday. Dallas led by five points entering the fourth quarter and by just 82-79 after a layup by the Spurs' Patty Mills with 10:11 to play. However, the Mavericks turned up the heat. Kristaps Porzingis made consecutive 3-pointers, and Dallas later went on a 14-2 run that featured two treys by Dorian Finney-Smith and one apiece from Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson, stretching their margin to 17 points. NFL: Seahawks, Niners rivalry game gets dose of Marshawn mania

With a divisional title on the line in a battle between two longtime NFL rivals, Sunday's clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks had seemingly reached the height of anticipation and excitement. But then 33-year-old running back Marshawn Lynch signed a one-year deal with his longtime Seahawks after many thought he was done with the sport, in the process setting the internet ablaze as fans rejoiced at his return. Russia, in letter to WADA, disagrees with decision to ban its athletes: RIA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head. WADA said later on Friday it had received the letter and would shortly file a formal notice with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) where the dispute will be resolved and the outcome binding on all parties. NFL notebook: Texans quarterback Watson expects to play

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was limited in practice on Thursday with a back injury for the second straight day, but he expects to play Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans. Watson told reporters he has "no idea" what head coach Bill O'Brien will decide, but added, "I don't want to take a day off if that was a question. I'm not expecting it." Olympics: Tokyo 2020 CEO pledges to keep Games costs under budget

Tokyo Olympics organizers sought to reassure Japan's public that the cost for hosting the Games will not exceed budgeted estimates, amid worries over possible overruns caused partly by late venue switches for the marathon and walking events. "We will keep telling the public that costs will stay at 1.35 trillion yen ($12 billion) and won't rise from here," Toshiro Mutoh, CEO of Tokyo 2020, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. NBA notebook: Injured LeBron may miss time

LeBron James aggravated a right groin injury in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-106 loss Wednesday and could be forced to miss some time, ESPN reported Thursday. James said he was kneed in the groin when taking a charge from the Clippers' Patrick Beverley and said that "kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago."

