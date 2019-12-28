In sports you constantly have to prove yourself, well done: Abhinav Bindra hails Mary Kom

Former India Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra on Saturday hailed boxer Mary Kom for registering an Olympic Qualifiers berth and said that in sports 'you constantly have to prove yourself'. Taking to Twitter, Bindra wrote: "The great thing about sports is you constantly have to prove yourself. You constantly have to go out there and do it, day in and day out. Well done @MangteC. You are a great champion, good luck in Tokyo !"

Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen 9-1 in the 51kg category final bout at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here. Along with Kom, four Indian women boxers also booked their spot for the Olympic Qualifiers. In 57kg Sakshi Chaudhary outclassed her opponent Sonia Lather 9-1. In the 60kg event, Simranjit Kaur won her bout against Sarita Devi in split decision 8-2.

In the 69kg and 75kg category, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani won their respective matches by unanimous decision and registered their spot in the Indian squad. The female boxers competed in six categories. The Olympic Qualifiers Asia-Oceania for the women will take place from February 3 to 14, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (ANI)

