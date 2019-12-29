Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors avenge Christmas Day loss, beat Celtics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 08:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 08:15 IST
Raptors avenge Christmas Day loss, beat Celtics
Patrick McCaw had 18 points, seven rebounds and a game-high eight assists for the Raptors, while Fred VanVleet also scored 18 points. Image Credit: Flickr

Kyle Lowry scored 30 points and registered seven assists Saturday night for the visiting Toronto Raptors, who never trailed in a Christmas Day loss to the Boston Celtics with a 113-97 win in Boston. Serge Ibaka finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors ended a two-game losing streak in their first game since falling to the Celtics 118-102 in Toronto on Wednesday. It was the first Christmas Day game played in Canada.

Patrick McCaw had 18 points, seven rebounds and a game-high eight assists for the Raptors, while Fred VanVleet also scored 18 points. Kemba Walker scored 30 points for the Celtics, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points, followed by Gordon Hayward (13), Jayson Tatum (12) and Enes Kanter (11).

The teams were tied four times in the first period, the last at 17-17 following a free throw by Marcus Smart with 5:29 left. McCaw's layup gave the Raptors the lead for good and began a quarter-ending 19-8 run in which Ibaka scored seven points. Smart drained a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to begin a 15-4 quarter-spanning run for the Celtics, who got within three points at 40-37 on a pair of free throws by Brad Wanamaker with 7:06 left.

The Raptors scored the next nine points and 13 of the next 15, a span in which six different players scored, to extend their lead to 53-39. Boston finished the half on a 15-6 run, capped by another buzzer-beating 3-pointer, this one by Walker, to pull within 59-54. The teams continued trading runs in the third quarter. The Celtics scored nine in a row to pull within 70-67 with 6:35 left before the Raptors responded with eight straight over the next 90 seconds.

The Celtics got within five just once more, on a layup by Brown with 1:13 left in the period. Terence Davis' putback gave the Raptors an 89-79 lead heading into the fourth, and Ibaka's layup with 10:11 remaining lengthened the lead to double digits for good. Toronto led by as many as 17 over the final 12 minutes.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Guentzel gives Pens home-and-home sweep over Preds

Jake Guentzel stuffed a puck in on a wraparound move for a go-ahead power-play goal with 103 left in regulation Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the visiting Nashville Predators 6-4. The Penguins, who blew two three-goal leads in ...

Maple Leafs RW Marner leaves game with facial injury

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner left the teams home game against the New York Rangers after suffering a facial injury midway through the third period on Saturday. Marner, 22, was struck in the head on a shot with approximately 1...

Panthers rally from two goals down, beat Red Wings

Dominic Toninato scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the host Florida Panthers rallied to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Saturday night at Sunrise, Fla. Florida also got goals from Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly, Mike Hof...

Foegele nets 4 points, 'Canes take down Caps

Warren Foegele scored two goals and two assists as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 6-4 on Saturday night, snapping a three-game losing streak. It was the first meeting in Raleigh since the teams faced off i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019