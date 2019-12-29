Left Menu
Maple Leafs RW Marner leaves game with facial injury

  Updated: 29-12-2019 08:32 IST
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner left the team's home game against the New York Rangers after suffering a facial injury midway through the third period on Saturday. Marner, 22, was struck in the head on a shot with approximately 10 minutes remaining in regulation. No official update on his status has been given by the team. He had one assist in the game before departing.

Despite missing 11 games earlier this season because of a sprained right ankle, Marner has 10 goals and a team-high 26 assists for the Maple Leafs, with his 36 points ranking second on the team in scoring behind Auston Matthews. The fourth overall pick in 2015, Marner had 94 points (26 goals, 68 assists) last season and signed a six-year, $65.36 million contracts in September.

