Suns hold off Kings to snap 8-game skid

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 29-12-2019 10:50 IST
  Created: 29-12-2019 10:27 IST
Suns hold off Kings to snap 8-game skid
Devin Booker had 32 points and 10 assists, and Kelly Oubre had 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns broke an eight-game losing streak with a 112-110 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Ricky Rubio had 21 points and eight assists, and Aron Baynes had 17 points and six rebounds for the Suns, who had lost 13 of 16.

Buddy Hield had 23 points and four 3-pointers, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 22 points and five 3-pointers off the bench and Harrison Barnes had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Kings, who have lost six in a row. Barnes' 26-footer to potentially win it missed with two seconds left. Rubio's 3-pointer gave the Suns a 109-104 lead with 1:26 remaining on a 3-pointer, but Hield's three cuts it to 109-107 at 1:09. Richaun Holmes, who had 14 points, made one of two free throws with 20.9 seconds left to get the Kings within one at 109-108.

Baynes made a dunk off a Rubio feed to push the lead to 111-108 with 9.5 seconds left. Barnes hit two free throws to make it 111-110 with 7.8 seconds remaining before Booker made one of two free throws with 5.9 left. Then came Barnes' final miss from deep. The Suns shot 51.7 percent from the field and made 13 of 15 free throws. The Kings, who shot 48.8 percent, were 16 of 24 from the foul line, and they missed three free throws in the last 3:09. The Kings played without point guard De'Aaron Fox and forward Marvin Bagley III, both of whom sustained injuries in a Thursday loss to Minnesota.

Bogdanovic, who had 11 points in the fourth quarter, tied the game at 98 with 4:35 remaining on a short bank shot, but the Kings never led after Holmes' jumper made it 37-36 lead at 7:05 of the second quarter. Suns guard Elie Okobo hit three free throws when he was fouled with one-tenth of a second remaining in the first quarter for a 31-30 lead.

Booker's 21-footer with 6.1 seconds left in the first half stretched the lead to 59-49. Baynes' dunk early in the third quarter gave the Suns their biggest lead at 67-53.

Suns center Deandre Ayton missed his fifth straight game with a right ankle sprain.

