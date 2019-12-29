Left Menu
Fleury moves up wins list as Knights dump Coyotes

Mark Stone scored two goals and Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for sixth place on the NHL's all-time wins list as the Vegas Golden Knights moved into sole possession of the first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Chandler Stephenson and Paul Stastny also scored goals and Shea Theodore tied a career-high with three assists for Vegas, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Fleury, who had allowed a dozen goals in his two previous starts including seven in a 7-3 loss to Colorado on Monday, finished with 27 saves. He moved even with Curtis Joseph for sixth place with his 454th career victory. Michael Grabner scored for Arizona, which entered the contest tied with Vegas for the first place. Antti Raanta stopped 12 of 16 shots before being replaced by Adin Hill early in the second period. Hill finished with 20 saves in his first appearance of the season.

Vegas, after killing off a double-minor for high-sticking by Ryan Reaves, took a 1-0 lead at the 9:05 mark of the first period on a power-play goal by Stone. Alex Tuch fired a shot that deflected off the face of Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers and in front of the crease, where Stone-roofed the rebound. Grabner tied it a few minutes later with his eighth goal of the season, tapping in a cross-ice pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson into an open right side of the net.

Stone put Vegas back ahead to stay just 95 seconds later, backhanding a pass from behind the goal by Max Pacioretty inside the right post for his 15th goal of the season. It marked his first two-goal game of the season and 15th of his career. The Golden Knights then extended their lead to 4-1 early in the second period, scoring goals on two of their first three shots.

Stephenson got the first on a power-play off a nice outlet pass from Theodore and then firing a wrist shot from the left dot through Raanta's pads for his seventh goal of the season. Stastny followed with his 10th goal, breaking in from the right and deking Raanta, and then tucking a shot inside the left post.

