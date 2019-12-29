Left Menu
Meier nets hat trick, Sharks rout Flyers

  Updated: 29-12-2019 12:05 IST
Meier nets hat trick, Sharks rout Flyers
Timo Meier collected his first career hat trick as the host San Jose Sharks claimed a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing skid. Mario Ferraro and Joel Kellman both scored their first NHL goals, and Patrick Marleau also tallied. Goaltender Martin Jones made 26 saves for the Sharks, who went into the game with just one victory in their previous 11 outings.

Ferraro, playing his 34th NHL game, polished off a two-on-one rush to record his memorable marker. He quickly fired after receiving the pass from Barclay Goodrow and wired a top-corner shot over the glove of Flyers goaltender Carter Hart at 9:15 of the first period. Ferraro also collected an assist in a two-point night. Kellman doubled the lead with a tally in his fourth big-league game. After being sprung on a breakaway thanks to Radim Simek's long pass, Kellman held off a check while depositing a backhander at the 2:39 mark of the second period.

Meier made it a 3-0 game just before the midway point. Meier set up shop in front of the net and deflected Brent Burns' point shot for his 12th goal of the season. Ivan Provorov's power-play goal gave the Flyers a glimmer of hope 51 seconds into the third period, but Meier restored San Jose's three-goal edge 45 seconds later when he converted on a two-on-one rush with Evander Kane.

Meier completed the hat trick with an easy tap-in set up by Kane with 7:08 remaining in regulation, with Goodrow adding his third assist of the night. Marleau's late tally rounded out the scoring. The win came at a cost for the Sharks, though. Melker Karlsson left the game midway through the first period after being struck in the head by a puck shot by Provorov.

Hart made 23 saves for the Flyers, who had a four-game winning streak snapped in the first outing of a six-game road trip. --Field Level Media

