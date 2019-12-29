Cricket-Australia beat New Zealand in second test, seal series
Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs on day four of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series.
Australia won the first match in Perth by 296 runs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Perth
ALSO READ
Top guns all confirm for Australian Open
Cricket-NZ bowled out for 166, Australia lead by 251 in first test
Australia take huge lead against New Zealand in first Test
Australian Open: Djokovic, Federer, Nadal confirms participation
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia stretch lead to 325 runs in first NZ test