Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA notebook: Randolph announces retirement after 17 seasons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 12:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 12:28 IST
NBA notebook: Randolph announces retirement after 17 seasons
Image Credit: Flickr

Two-time All-Star forward Zach Randolph announced his retirement Saturday after 17 seasons with five teams. "I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more," he posted on Twitter. The 38-year-old "Z-Bo" was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2003-04 and made the All-NBA third team in 2010-11.

A first-round pick by Portland (19th overall) in 2001, he played 1,116 games with the Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. Randolph averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for his career. He is one of just 21 players in NBA history with more than 18,000 points and 10,000 rebounds. He earned both All-Star selections during his eight seasons with the Grizzlies from 2009-17.

--Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a ball into the stands, the league announced. The punishment added to the in-game admonishment for Rozier's premature celebration of a game-tying layup by teammate Devonte' Graham in the final seconds of Charlotte's game against Oklahoma City on Friday. Rozier apparently thought the Hornets had won the game, but Graham had merely tied the game at 94 to send it into overtime.

Rozier's toss earned him a technical foul, with the foul shot taken and made by Thunder guard Chris Paul before the tip-off of the extra session. The Thunder went on to win 104-102. --Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for intentionally making contact with a game official, the league revealed.

Schroder received a technical foul after making contact with an official late in the third quarter of the Thunder's overtime win over at Charlotte on Friday. Schroder appeared to take issue with a foul not being called on Charlotte center Cody Zeller before swiping at the arm of referee CJ Washington. Schroder scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor in 35 minutes in the overtime victory. The 26-year-old, who was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday, is averaging 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while playing in 31 games this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Youth hate disorder, anarchy, says PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the coming decade belongs to the youth and lauded them for believing in the system and questioning it when it does not respond properly. Addressing his last Mann ki Baat of 2019, the prime ministe...

UPDATE 1-Guinea-Bissau votes in presidential run-off pitting two former premiers

Voters in Guinea-Bissau began casting ballots on Sunday in a run-off presidential election pitting two former prime ministers who both promise to bring stability to the turbulent West African nation. Incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz faile...

Australia thrash New Zealand despite battling Blundell century

Melbourne, Dec 29 AFP Nathan Lyon took four wickets as Australia thrashed New Zealand by 247 runs to win the second Test at Melbourne and the series Sunday with a battling century from opener Tom Blundell proving futile. The Black Caps, cha...

UK government apologises to Elton John after data leak

The British Government has apologised to veteran singer Elton John and other people, who were part of the annual New Year honours list, after inadvertently posting their addresses online. The list was uploaded on the government website for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019