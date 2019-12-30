Soccer-West Ham reappoint Moyes as head coach - club statement

West Ham United has reappointed David Moyes as head coach on an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Manuel Pellegrini, the struggling Premier League club said on Sunday.

Moyes, 56, returns to West Ham for a second stint after he saved the club from relegation in the 2017-18 campaign during a six-month deal and he will face the same task with the Hammers 17th in the standings -- a point above the relegation zone.

Pellegrini was sacked after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City, their seventh loss in nine games after a promising start to the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.