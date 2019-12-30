Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-West Ham reappoint Moyes as head coach - club statement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 02:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 02:38 IST
Soccer-West Ham reappoint Moyes as head coach - club statement
Moyes, 56, returns to West Ham for a second stint after he saved the club from relegation in the 2017-18 campaign during a six-month deal and he will face the same task with the Hammers 17th in the standings -- a point above the relegation zone. Image Credit: Wikipedia

West Ham United has reappointed David Moyes as head coach on an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Manuel Pellegrini, the struggling Premier League club said on Sunday.

Moyes, 56, returns to West Ham for a second stint after he saved the club from relegation in the 2017-18 campaign during a six-month deal and he will face the same task with the Hammers 17th in the standings -- a point above the relegation zone.

Pellegrini was sacked after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City, their seventh loss in nine games after a promising start to the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Shooter among two dead in Texas church attack

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said.The Fort Worth Fire Department said three...

Bears beat Vikings' backups on late FG

Eddy Pineiro drilled a 22-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Chicago Bears to a 21-19 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the regular-season finale on Sunday in Minneapolis. Pineiro, who made field...

UPDATE 5-Ukraine holds big prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east completed a large-scale prisoner swap on Sunday after bussing scores of detainees in the five-year conflict to an exchange point in the breakaway Donbass region.The swap sh...

Soccer-West Ham reappoint Moyes as head coach - club statement

West Ham United has reappointed David Moyes as head coach on an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Manuel Pellegrini, the struggling Premier League club said on Sunday.Moyes, 56, returns to West Ham for a second stint after he saved the cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019