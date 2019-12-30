Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jets knock off playoff-bound Bills

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 03:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 02:59 IST
Jets knock off playoff-bound Bills
The Bills (10-6), who had the No. 5 seed locked up coming into the game, will play in next week's AFC wild-card round against the Houston Texans. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sam Darnold threw for 199 yards and the game's only touchdown, leading the New York Jets to a 13-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills on a rainy Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Jets finish their season 7-9. The Bills (10-6), who had the No. 5 seed locked up coming into the game, will play in next week's AFC wild-card round against the Houston Texans.

Buffalo backup quarterback Matt Barkley finished 18-for-35 for 232 yards and two interceptions in place of Josh Allen, who started the game but played just two possessions. The Bills rested a slew of their starters. The teams traded field goals in the fourth quarter. Sam Ficken's 47-yarder with 2:05 remaining gave the Jets a 13-3 lead. Stephen Hauschka responded with a 29-yard field goal with 47 seconds left in the game to cut it to 13-6.

The Jets recovered the onside kick to seal the game. The Bills finally got on the board with 1:32 remaining in the third quarter when Hauschka kicked a 28-yard field goal. The Bills went 77 yards in 16 plays and chewed up 8:11 off the clock but squandered a first-and-10 at the New York 11.

But the Jets took the next possession 75 yards for a touchdown in nine plays. Darnold connected with Jamison Crowder on the 1-yard score with 13:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Jets missed two first-half field goals but took a 3-0 lead into halftime. The Bills amassed just 62 yards in the half, starting Allen but sitting most of their offensive leaders.

Darnold threw for 122 yards on 15-for-23 passing with an interception. Ficken connected for a 30-yard field goal with 10:54 left in the second quarter, but the kicker missed a 51-yard attempt on the Jets' first possession of the game and a 34-yard attempt as time expired on the first half.

Allen completed 3 of 5 passes for five yards in his brief stint. The Bills sat their leading rusher Devin Singletary and wide receiver John Brown along with WR Cole Beasley and TE Dawson Knox. Cornerback Tre'Davious White also did not play.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Govt won't tolerate educational institutions turning into politicking hubs: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday said that the central government will not tolerate educational institutions across the country turning into hubs of politicking amid the nation-wide protests against the Citize...

Panthers' McCaffrey joins exclusive 1,000/1,000 club

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey had 72 receiving yards in Sundays 42-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints to become the third player in NFL history to accumulate 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same...

UPDATE 1-N.Korea's Kim stressed 'positive and offensive security measures' at key party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for positive and offensive measures to ensure security at a ruling party meeting on Sunday ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA sa...

Ravens set all-time single-season rushing record

The Baltimore Ravens set a record for rushing yards in a single season in Sundays game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, surpassing the 1978 New England Patriots. Gus Edwards 9-yard carry early in the second quarter gave the Ravens 99 rushin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019