Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kramnik to coach 14 Indians at 10-day camp in Chennai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 17:04 IST
Kramnik to coach 14 Indians at 10-day camp in Chennai

Fourteen young Indian chess players including D Gukesh, the world's second youngest Grand Master, and R Praggnanandhaa will be coached by former world champion Vladimir Kramnik at a 10-day camp here from January 8. The camp, the second organised by Microsense, will also see Boris Gelfand, a former world title challenger, impart training to the Indian players.

Kramnik had conducted a camp for eight players in August in France. Eight of the participants are Grand Masters while the rest are International Masters. Two girls would also be part of the residential camp.

Kramnik was quoted as saying in a release that he was happy to be coaching the Indian youngsters again. "After the first camp which we held in Chens-Sur-Leman, France, I am glad that we are having the second camp once again. This time it is even more exciting because it will be held in Chennai, and from six students, we will be having 14.

"I am also very excited that I will be joined by Boris Gelfand to train these youngsters. Incidentally, the last time I was in India was back in 90s for a match against Boris! Once again I will be in India working alongside him," said Kramnik. He said the focus will be on openings during the camp.

"We (Boris and I) will try our best to impart the opening knowledge we have gathered after years of practical experience of playing chess at the highest level," he added. On his part, Gelfand said he was excited to be part of the project to train Indian youngsters.

"India has a unique generation of talents and aspiring to become the superpower of chess world. I am sure that during our camp they'll learn a lot about the way to think to approach chess and would improve their work ethic," Gelfand, a contemporary of Indian legend Viswanathan Anand, said. The players who would be taking part in the camp are: Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Raunak Sadhwani, Prithu Gupta, P Iniyan, Arjun Erigaisi (all Grand Masters), Leon Mendonca, Sreeshwan Maralakshikari, Aditya Mittal, Arjun Kalyan, Bharat Subramaniyam, Raahil Mullick (all International Masters), Rakshitta Ravi and R Vaishali (Women International Masters).

Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Iniyan, Erigasi, Sadhwani and Mendonca had taken part in the camp held in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Umesh Sinha re-employed as Dy Election Commissioner post retirement

Senior IAS officer Umesh Sinha has been reemployed in the EC as the deputy election commissioner after his retirement on Tuesday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment S...

FOREX-Euro sails to 4-1/2-month high on trade and growth prospects

The euro hit a 4-12-month high on Monday as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and the global growth outlook knocked demand for dollars. Thin end-of-year volumes exacerbated the broad weakness in the U.S. currency, which dipped for th...

IIT researchers develop material to generate power from water in households

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT have developed materials that can produce energy from water on a small scale to help households support the concept of decentralisation of energy sources. In the centralised energy gener...

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs in holiday lull

U.S. stock index futures remained near record highs on Monday, as traders took a breather on the penultimate day of the decade after improving global sentiment fueled a Wall Street rally and set the SP 500 on course for its best year since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019