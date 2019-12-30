Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Cricket in 2019: Kohli 'The King' on field, Ganguly 'The Maharaj' off it

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 17:55 IST
Indian Cricket in 2019: Kohli 'The King' on field, Ganguly 'The Maharaj' off it
India skipper Virat Kohli Image Credit: ANI

Virat Kohli and Indian cricket remained an enduring love story while Sourav Ganguly held out promise for a path-breaking reign off the field in a year during which the country finally embraced Pink Ball Tests. There were the heartbreaks, the biggest one being a World Cup semifinal exit, and not to forget the anxious wait on what Mahendra Singh Dhoni might do next after being on a sabbatical for half the year.

In a World Cup that was decided by boundary count-back, India was in for quite a bit of pain when New Zealand knocked them out in the semifinals. The Kiwis then had to bear a lot of agony of their own when England became champions for a better boundary count after regulation as well as super over scores ended tied.

The very affable Kane Williamson's painfully blank expression after that crushing loss made for the perhaps most poignant picture of the year. In neighboring Australia, Steve Smith and David Warner began their redemption in earnest after hitting a nadir in 2018 due to the ball-tampering scandal.

Smith had a memorable Ashes campaign which also presented world cricket with a potential superstar in the young Marnus Labuschagne. South African cricket lost most of its revered performers during a year of decline with the only consolation being a win against England at the fag end.

Test cricket was back in Pakistan with the Sri Lankan Test squad touring for the first time since the 2009 terror attacks but the response was at best lukewarm. It was also a year when Glenn Maxwell put the spotlight on the mental stress that international cricketers endure. He took a break to deal with his mental health issues and found support from all quarters.

Kohli was among those who threw their weight behind Maxwell and revealed that one time in his own life when he battled "end of the world" thoughts. The period being a rare slump in form during the England tour of 2014. Maxwell since then has recovered and has also clinched a cool million-dollar IPL deal with Kings XI Punjab.

Back to Indian cricket. If winning a Test series in Australia for the first time in over seven decades was the crowning glory for India, the fifteen minutes of self-destruction in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand stuck out like a sore thumb continuing the national team's now six-year-old jinx in ICC tournaments.

Amid all this, Ganguly, known for taking charge in Indian cricket's difficult times, became the unanimous choice to become the 39th president of the BCCI after three controversy-marred years under the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators. And Ganguly immediately showed his penchant for taking "on your feet" decisions by convincing an unsure Kohli to play the first-ever 'Pink Ball Test' against Bangladesh.

The quality didn't match the hype even though the new board president was able to drive home a point about how to get dwindling crowds back for the purest format. The opinionated Indian skipper, even after scoring the country's first pink ball hundred, thought otherwise and highlighted the need for permanent Test centers to cultivate fans instead of forcing those, who don't want, to watch the traditional format.

There was no stopping Kohli on the field and he was the highest scorer across formats with 2,455 runs -- 13 more than his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma (2,442 runs), who rediscovered himself as a Test opener with stupendous success at home. The Indian pace bowlers -- the best to have ever bowled in tandem in the country's cricketing history -- fetched the current team the tag of gutsy travelers even though Ganguly thinks that their biggest Test is yet to come.

But as West Indies great Brian Lara pointed out, teams are getting the drift of how to get past India on big-ticket days like New Zealand's swing bowlers did at the windy overcast Old Trafford. They got Kohli and Rohit early and then Martin Guptill pulled off a direct throw, which was one in a million, to get Dhoni run out.

India's most successful captain hasn't played any cricket since then and the mystery continues as Indian cricket embarks on a new year with endless possibilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

IIT researchers develop material to generate power from water in households

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT have developed materials that can produce energy from water on a small scale to help households support the concept of decentralization of energy sources. In the centralized energy gener...

Umesh Sinha re-employed as Dy Election Commissioner post retirement

Senior IAS officer Umesh Sinha has been reemployed in the EC as the deputy election commissioner after his retirement on Tuesday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment S...

FOREX-Euro sails to 4-1/2-month high on trade and growth prospects

The euro hit a 4-12-month high on Monday as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and the global growth outlook knocked demand for dollars. Thin end-of-year volumes exacerbated the broad weakness in the U.S. currency, which dipped for th...

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs in holiday lull

U.S. stock index futures remained near record highs on Monday, as traders took a breather on the penultimate day of the decade after improving global sentiment fueled a Wall Street rally and set the SP 500 on course for its best year since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019