Chess Federation President and secretary make counter-claims on Lahiri vs Barua controversy

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:15 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:13 IST
(Representative Image)

The fight between All India Chess Federation president P Venketarama Raja ad secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan intensified after the Special General Meeting in Bhopal on Saturday pertaining to issues with regards to Bengal Chess Association (BCA). The president's faction through a press release claimed that GM Dibyendu Barua's allegations of misappropriation of funds leveled against BCA secretary Atanu Lahiri has been rejected at the SGM. However, Chauhan said that there will be an independent inquiry by a retired High Court judge against Lahiri.

The AICF President and Secretary have been loggerheads over various issues. In a press release issued by AICF treasurer Kishore Bandekar, who belongs to Raja faction, claimed that Chauhan was feeding false stories in the media.

"Bharat Singh is feeding false stories in media and without taking views of the president it is carrying his falsehood," it stated. "Lahiri accused Bharat Singh and Barua in the meeting of defaming him and has filed a criminal case against both of them. After BCA matters were discussed, president concluded the proceedings. Any other claims by Bharat Singh or anyone are blatantly illegal," the release further said.

Chauhan claimed that decisions taken at general body meeting called by Raja in Chennai on December 14 were overtuned at the Bhopal meet. The meeting, he said also quashed a show-cause notice issued by Raja.

"Everyone present was satisfied with my reply to the show-cause notice and the matter was closed," he added. The AICF secretary said Raja faction's decision to hold the federation elections on February 10 in Chennai had been overturned and the same would be held in Ahmedabad on February 9 under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

The Union Sports Ministry had on December 13 directed Raja to cancel the urgent general body meeting he had called on December 14 and warned of action if the Ministry's directions were not complied with.

