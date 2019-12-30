Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dolphins CB Howard arrested in domestic incident

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 23:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 23:50 IST
Dolphins CB Howard arrested in domestic incident

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested on a domestic violence charge Sunday night in Davie, Fla. According to a police report obtained by ESPN, an argument between Howard and his fiancee became physical when he allegedly grabbed both of her arms and pushed her against a mirrored wall at their home. She fell down and landed on his crutches, and police observed scratches and redness on her right arm, per the report.

"We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information," the Dolphins said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time." Howard was charged with one count of domestic battery and his bond was set at $3,000, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office website. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Monday afternoon that he was in the process of making bail.

According to the police report, Howard and the woman have been living together for six years and have three children together. Howard, 26, played only five games this season before landing on injured reserve in October with a knee injury.

The 2016 second-round pick made the Pro Bowl on 2018 after leading the NFL with seven interceptions. Howard signed a five-year, $75.25 million contract with the Dolphins in May and is under contract through the 2024 season.

He had 17 tackles and one interception in 2019, raising his career totals to 140 tackles with 12 picks and 35 passes defended in 40 games (39 starts). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US not seeking 'escalation' with Iran after strikes: official

Washington, Dec 30 AFP The United States is not seeking to escalate its simmering conflict with Iran, a senior official said Monday after the Pentagon launched air strikes on Tehran-allied Iraqi militia forces. US Assistant Secretary of Sta...

CR, WR to run special late night services on Dec 31

The Central Railway CR on Monday announced that it will run four additional suburban services between CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel stations after the December 31 midnight for the convenience of New Year revellers. These suburban special trai...

Spain to expel three Bolivian diplomats as spat deepens

Madrid, Dec 30 AFP The Spanish government on Monday declared three Bolivian diplomats personae non gratae in a tit-for-tat move as a diplomatic spat deepened with Madrids former colony. The move came after Bolivias interim president, Jeanin...

Iraq to reconsider working with U.S.-led coalition after air strikes -statement

Iraq said on Monday that United States military air strikes targeting Iraqi paramilitary groups will force it to reconsider its relationship and work with the U.S.-led international anti-Islamic State coalition stationed there.Iraqs Nationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019