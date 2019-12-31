Left Menu
Blue Jackets G Korpisalo (knee) out multiple weeks

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 00:55 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 00:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, coach John Tortorella announced Monday. Korpisalo sustained the injury while attempting to stop Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews during the first round of the shootout in Columbus' 3-2 loss on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Finn has posted a 17-10-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 32 appearances (31 starts) this season. Korpisalo's win total accounts for all of the Blue Jackets' victories this season. Korpisalo has a 58-41-13 mark with three shutouts, a 2.78 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 122 career games (112 starts) with the Blue Jackets.

Columbus will turn to Elvis Merlikins, who replaced Korpisalo in the shootout on Sunday. The 25-year-old is 0-4-0 with a .889 save percentage and 3.41 goals-against average in 10 appearances this season. --Field Level Media

