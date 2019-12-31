REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET.
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES
FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-ALLEN/ Redskins fire Allen, begin offseason overhaul
Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen and the overhaul in Washington officially began Monday
morning. MOTOR-F1-HAMILTON/
Six world titles but domestic honors elusive for Hamilton london (REUTERS)- Lewis Hamilton’s absence from Britain’s
New Year’s honors list has angered his Formula One fans and triggered fresh debate about the sport’s status and whether
the six-times world champion is sufficiently appreciated at home.
TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/ Nishikori out of Australian Open and ATP Cup with elbow
injury World number 13 Kei Nishikori has pulled out of next
month’s Australian Open as he is yet to fully recover from right elbow surgery, tournament organizers announced on
Monday. UPCOMING
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK/ Field Level Media-NFL notebook
Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 31 Dec, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK/ Field Level Media-NBA notebook
News and notes from around the NBA. 31 Dec, expect by 9 p.m. ET
