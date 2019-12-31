REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-ALLEN/ Redskins fire Allen, begin offseason overhaul

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen and the overhaul in Washington officially began Monday

morning. MOTOR-F1-HAMILTON/

Six world titles but domestic honors elusive for Hamilton london (REUTERS)- Lewis Hamilton’s absence from Britain’s

New Year’s honors list has angered his Formula One fans and triggered fresh debate about the sport’s status and whether

the six-times world champion is sufficiently appreciated at home.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/ Nishikori out of Australian Open and ATP Cup with elbow

injury World number 13 Kei Nishikori has pulled out of next

month’s Australian Open as he is yet to fully recover from right elbow surgery, tournament organizers announced on

Monday. UPCOMING

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK/ Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 31 Dec, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK/ Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 31 Dec, expect by 9 p.m. ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.