Seahawks expect S Diggs to return vs. Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks expect to have safety Quandre Diggs back in the lineup this week after the fifth-year veteran missed the previous two weeks due to an ankle injury. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said during a radio interview with Seattle's 710 ESPN on Monday that Diggs should be ready when the team suits up for Sunday's wild card matchup in Philadelphia vs. the Eagles.

"They're telling me now, today, that he's going to be ready to go this week," said Carroll. "He was running and cutting but not really fully able to explode. But I'm being told by trainers already that they think he can go. So, we'll see. He still has to make it through the week." Diggs' return would help mitigate the likely loss of linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Sunday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Diggs, a sixth-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2015, started five games for the Seahawks this season after spending the past four and a half seasons with the Lions. He recorded 21 combined tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown since joining Seattle in Week 10. Carroll said the team is awaiting test results on Kendricks and wide receiver Jaron Brown, who left Sunday night's game with a knee injury.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.