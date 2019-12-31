ICC to consider making four-day Tests compulsory from 2023

Four-day Tests could become a regular feature as part of the 2023 World Test Championship as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee is likely to deliberate upon the change next year. There has been widespread discussion among cricketing boards on how to reduce pressure points in the global cricket calendar in the future, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

If four-day Tests would have been played during the 2015-2023 cycle, then it could have freed up 335 days of scheduled cricket. Earlier this year, England and Ireland featured in a four-day Test at the Lords Cricket Ground, and the former came out as triumphant.

If the change indeed takes place, then it would allow for more Test series to be played over three or five matches. The number of overs bowled by a team in a four-day Test would also increase. In a traditional five day Test, 90 overs are bowled, but in a four-day match, 98 overs are most likely to be bowled.

In a staggering start, more than 60 per cent of matches played since the start of 2018 have ended in four days or fewer. Australia will most likely be playing its first four-day Test against Afghanistan at home next year. (ANI)

