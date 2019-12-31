Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rooney gets starting nod from Derby boss

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 09:19 IST
Rooney gets starting nod from Derby boss
Wayne Rooney Image Credit: ANI

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney will make his debut for second-tier Derby against Barnsley on Thursday, the club's manager Phillip Cocu confirmed. Rooney, 34, joined Derby as a player-coach from MLS side DC United but has been ineligible to play for his new side until January.

"If a player with the qualities, career and the experience of Rooney (is available) you have to be very happy and glad he is here," said Cocu after Monday's 2-1 home win over Charlton in the Championship. "He's fit, he can start but he will need a few games. Expectation will be high when he starts playing but we have to give him a few games to build up his minutes and get in the team.

"So maybe not perfect from the start but it's important he will get in the team as soon as possible so we get a certain shape in our team." Rooney's debut can't come soon enough for Derby.

Their win on Monday moved them into 17th place in English football's second-tier. However, they are still nine points shy of the play-off spots and 21 behind the two automatic promotion places.

On Monday, teenage midfielder Jason Knight scored his first goals in professional football to give Derby the three points, ending a run of seven games without a win. Victory came despite the Rams playing most of the match a man down after Krystian Bielik was sent off for a crude challenge on Conor Gallagher.

Knight put Derby ahead in the 10th minute at Pride Park when he forced the ball in at the back post only for Bielik to see red soon afterwards. But 10-man Derby still doubled their lead 13 minutes from time when Knight scored his second following a cross from Max Bird.

Charlton ensured a nervous finish for the home side when the south London club pulled a goal back seven minutes from time thanks to Lyle Taylor's successful penalty, awarded after Curtis Davies brought down Gallagher in the box.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage with hate crime

Federal prosecutors filed hate-crime charges on Monday against the man accused of a stabbing rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration, saying he kept journals with references to Adolf Hitler and Naz...

NTPC's 800 mw unit of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project in Odisha gets operational

State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said 800 mw unit of its Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project in Odisha has become operational. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 49,695 MW and 58,156 MW respectively, the ...

WADA better positioned to wipe out drug cheats, chief says

Outgoing WADA President Craig Reedie says the Russian doping scandal shows that clean sport is under attack, but the anti-doping organization now has the tools to better weed out drug cheats. Taking stock of his six years at the helm of the...

Govt has started on wrong foot on CDS appointment: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday raised several questions over the appointment of Gen Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff CDS, saying the government has started on a wrong foot on the issue. The party also asked whether the country was headed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019