Strong second half sends Jazz past Pistons

  • Salt Lake City
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 10:14 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 10:13 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points, and the Utah Jazz overcame a sluggish start to pull away from the Detroit Pistons 104-81 on Monday in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson, playing in his third game since being acquired from Cleveland, supplied 20 points off the Utah bench. Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 17 points, and Rudy Gobert racked up 13 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks for the Jazz, who have won three in a row and eight of nine.

Derrick Rose led Detroit, which has lost seven of its past eight, with 20 points off the bench. Andre Drummond had 15 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, three blocks, and three assists but also committed seven turnovers. Svi Mykhailiuk contributed 13 points, and Christian Wood added 11 points and nine rebounds. The Pistons were missing a number of players, including Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Markieff Morris (foot). Guard Mike Conley (hamstring) remained sidelined for Utah.

Utah held the Pistons to 38 percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers. The Pistons never trailed by more than three points the first half and led 40-39 at halftime. The Jazz's total was the lowest amount Detroit has allowed in a first half this season.

Utah was limited to 33.3 percent shooting from the field before the break. Rose had 11 points by halftime, but the Pistons collectively shot 37.8 percent. Mitchell scored the first points of the second half to give his club the lead.

Royce O'Neale hit a 3-pointer and Gobert dunked as the Jazz jumped ahead 50-42. Joe Ingles then made a mid-range shot and a transition 3-pointer for a 13-point lead. Clarkson hit a pair of treys later in the quarter, and Utah carried a 68-58 lead into the fourth.

A Rose basket with 10:46 remaining cut the Jazz's lead to seven. Utah quickly doubled that with a 7-0 spurt, capped by a Bogdanovic 3-pointer. Ingles gave Utah an 83-65 lead with a fastbreak layup after a Drummond turnover with 7:33 remaining.

