BBL: Sydney Thunder defeat Adelaide Strikers by 3 runs

  • Adelaide
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 18:36 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 18:36 IST
Callum Ferguson (Image: BBL's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In a nail-biting encounter, Sydney Thunder defeated Adelaide Strikers by three runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 168 runs, Strikers did not start well and lost opener Phil Salt for a duck. The wickets kept falling as Matt Short and Alex Carey got out after making 6 and 19 runs respectively.

However, opener Jake Weatherald and Jonathan Well stitched a partnership of 63 runs to give much need momentum to Strikers. But the side lost way in the middle after Weatherald and Well got out after scoring 52 and 26 respectively.

In 16th over, Rashid Khan came into bat when the score was 116/6. Khan started smashing bowlers out of the part and took the game close. Strikers required 14 runs in the last over, Rashid smashed two consecutive boundaries, leaving 5 runs to be chased in last two balls.

Thunder came back into the match after dismissing two-player in two balls including Rashid's wicket. Rashid Khan played swashbuckling innings of 40 runs. Earlier, Usman Khawaja and Callum Ferguson knock of 63 and 73 powered Sydney Thunder to a total of 168 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

Callum Ferguson was adjudged as the player of the match. (ANI)

