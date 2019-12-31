Left Menu
Jaguars retain Marrone, Caldwell

Representative image

Head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell were spared their jobs with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. Owner Shad Khan said the Jaguars would retain the team's leaders for another season with higher expectations for 2020.

"While our discussions will remain confidential, the decision I am making to keep our staff intact for 2020 has nothing to do with our victory on Sunday and everything to do with my positive meetings with Dave, Doug, the coordinators, and our players, as well as my belief that this is not the time to consider an overhaul of our organization," Khan said. Marrone said Sunday he was concerned about his job as the Jaguars missed the playoffs for the second straight season. Jacksonville ended on a positive note with a 38-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Khan fired team president Tom Coughlin in mid-December and indicated more changes were in the offing. "The 2019 season was unacceptable and I've made my dissatisfaction clear," Khan said. "While many unusual circumstances influenced our season, none can fully explain or defend our second-half collapse with first place in the division within reach on Week 9. At the same time, there were positive developments and contributions that should not be overlooked."

Since going 10-6 in 2017 and reaching the AFC Championship in Marrone's first full season, the Jaguars are 11-21. Khan said Coughlin's position will not be filled, indicating the team will return to a power structure that puts Caldwell in charge of personnel decisions. Coughlin reported directly to Khan and had the final say on the 53-man roster.

Marrone was 15-17 in a previous stint as head coach of the Buffalo Bills (2013-14) but surprisingly opted out of his contract because of a strained relationship with management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

