Bears dismiss four assistant coaches

  Updated: 01-01-2020 01:02 IST
  Created: 01-01-2020 00:57 IST
The Bears also parted ways with offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride Jr. and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo. Image Credit: Flickr

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that four assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, have been dismissed. The Bears also parted ways with offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride Jr. and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo.

Helfrich, the former head coach at Oregon, spent two years with the Bears. However, coach Matt Nagy was the play-caller for a team that went 8-8 this season and will likely handle those duties again next season. Hiestand was in his second stint with the team, having been on staff from 2005-09 before returning in 2018. Gilbride -- the son of the former NFL head coach with the same name -- and Olivo spent two seasons with the Bears.

Also, linebacker Roquan Smith underwent pectoral surgery and will miss the team's offseason program. Receiver Anthony Miller is slated to undergo shoulder surgery while tight end Trey Burton underwent hip surgery. Miller and Burton will also miss the offseason program. Smith recorded a team-best 100 tackles in 12 games, Miller caught 52 passes for 656 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games, and Burton had 14 receptions for 84 yards in eight contests.

All three players are expected to be ready by the start of training camp. --Field Level Media

