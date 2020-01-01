Texans WR Fuller limited in practice

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V took a positive first step in his bid to return to the field. Fuller was limited in Tuesday's practice as he works his way back from a groin injury sustained during the Texans' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 21.

The 25-year-old, who sat out Houston's 35-14 setback to the Tennessee Titans in the season finale, hopes to return for the Texans' wild-card game against the visiting Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Fuller recorded career highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (670) despite competing in just 11 games this season. He also had three touchdowns in 2019.

In addition to Fuller, cornerbacks Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles), linebacker Jacob Martin (knee), wide receiver Kenny Stills (knee) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) were also limited participants. --Field Level Media

