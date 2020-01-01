Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paul rallies Thunder over Mavs for 3rd straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 09:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 09:21 IST
Paul rallies Thunder over Mavs for 3rd straight win
Image Credit: Flickr

Chris Paul scored 17 points -- including 13 in the final 4:31 -- to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a come-from-behind 106-101 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. With less than three minutes remaining, the Thunder trailed by seven.

But then Oklahoma City reeled off a 14-2 run -- fueled in large part by Paul -- to end the game. The win was the third in a row and seventh in the last eight games for the Thunder.

Dallas had a chance to regain the lead in the final minute, but Danilo Gallinari tipped the ball away from the Mavericks' Luca Doncic right into the arms of the Thunder's Steven Adams. Oklahoma City converted at the free-throw line to put the game away.

Two players who were questionable going into the day -- Gallinari and Dennis Schroder -- led the Thunder with 20 points each. Gallinari returned for the Thunder after missing four games with ankle soreness. Schroder missed Sunday's game with ankle soreness.

Doncic scored 35 points to lead all scorers but struggled from behind the arc, going just 3 of 16 on 3-pointers. He was 9 of 13 from inside the arc. Doncic also added 10 rebounds and seven assists. Doncic dominated at the start, scoring 17 first-quarter points to help the Mavericks build a 12-point lead 12 minutes into the game.

The Thunder closed the first half with a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to one going into the half. Three Oklahoma City players had double-doubles. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Nerlens Noel had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Adams had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The loss was the second in a row for the Mavericks, who were without Kristaps Porzingis for just the second time this season. He was a late scratch due to right knee soreness. The Mavericks were also without Tim Hardaway Jr., who missed the game after suffering a hamstring injury early in Sunday's loss at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Oklahoma City's Hamidou Diallo played for the first time since Nov. 22. He missed the last 17 games with a hyperextended elbow. Diallo played 19 minutes and scored four points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Connor’s 1st regular-season hat trick lifts Jets over Avs

Kyle Connor had three goals for his first career regular-season hat trick, Blake Wheeler scored two goals, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-4 on Tuesday night in Denver. Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal a...

Two army personnel killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in J&K's Rajouri district: Officials

Two army personnel killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district Officials....

Goa welcomes 2020 in style with beach parties, fireworks

Dazzling fireworks, dance parties and mid-night masses in churches marked the onset of the New Year in Goa where thousands of people, including locals and tourists, held celebrations throughout the night to welcome 2020. People thronged the...

New tennis era kicks off with ATP Cup

Tennis innovative new team championship kicks off the mens 2020 season on Friday, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among those looking for a winning start ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year. The ATP Cup will see 24 nations split ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020