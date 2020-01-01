Left Menu
Kings' power play shines in win over Flyers

  • Updated: 01-01-2020 10:23 IST
The Los Angeles Kings scored three power-play goals and a short-handed goal in a 5-3 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday evening. Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, Anze Kopitar had two assists, Kyle Clifford, Alex Iafallo, Tyler Toffoli and Martin Frk also scored, and Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for the Kings.

Justin Braun had a goal and an assist, Jakub Voracek had two assists for the second straight game, and Claude Giroux and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia. Flyers goalie Brian Elliott stopped 11 of 15 shots in the first period before he was replaced by Carter Hart to start the second. Hart finished with 13 saves.

The Kings built a 4-0 lead in the first period, the first time they scored at least four goals in the opening period since a 4-0 win at the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 26, 2014. Clifford had the only even-strength goal of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from the left fac-off dot for a 1-0 lead at 5:31.

Clifford drew a holding penalty 39 seconds later that led to the second goal. Kopitar sent a pass from the top of the right circle to Iafallo coming through the slot, and Iafallo redirected the puck into the net for a 2-0 lead at 6:57.

Toffoli scored a power-play goal on a rebound following back-to-back saves by Elliott for a 3-0 lead at 8:45. The Flyers went on their first power play at 16:23, but it was Kempe who scored short-handed when he finished off a two-on-one break for a 4-0 lead at 17:52.

Braun made it 4-1 at 14:59 of the second period when his centering pass went off the skate of Kings defenseman Matt Roy and into the net. Frk stretched the lead back to four at 1:31 of the third period, scoring from the left circle to make the Kings 3-for-3 on the power play.

Giroux scored a power-play goal at 7:16 of the third period to make it 5-2, and Laughton scored at 17:08 to make it 5-3.

