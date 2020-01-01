Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neal's hat trick helps Oilers hold off Rangers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Edmonton
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 10:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 10:34 IST
Neal's hat trick helps Oilers hold off Rangers
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

James Neal scored twice in the opening 8:46 of the first period and recorded a hat trick Tuesday night, and the Edmonton Oilers raced out to a six-goal lead and held on for a 7-5 victory over the visiting New York Rangers. Neal recorded his second hat trick of the season, becoming the fifth player with multiple hat tricks in his first season for Edmonton. He joined Blair McDonald (1979-80), Jari Kurri (1980-81), Glenn Anderson (1980-81) and Wayne Gretzky (1979-80).

Neal scored 11 seconds into the game. After scoring a power-play goal later in the first period, he notched his eighth career hat trick by scoring on the power play again with 6:37 remaining in the second for a 5-0 lead. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored and collected three assists for the Oilers, who improved to 5-10-1 in their past 16 games.

Leon Draisaitl and Josh Archibald also scored, and Kailer Yamamoto added an empty-net goal with 67 seconds left after Edmonton nearly collapsed in the third. Chris Kreider scored New York's first goal with 26 seconds left in the second period, and Ryan Strome, Marc Staal and Artemi Panarin tallied in the third period for the Rangers. Panarin also had three assists a day after being named to the All-Star Game.

Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped the first 20 shots he faced and finished with 28 saves. New York backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev allowed six goals on 24 shots before being pulled for Henrik Lundqvist after Edmonton went up 6-0. Lundqvist finished with six saves.

Neal made it 1-0 when he put Zack Kassian's backhanded pass over Georgiev. The Oilers went up 2-0 when Neal tipped in Oscar Klefbom's shot from the point past Georgiev's stick. Nugent-Hopkins made it 3-0 by redirecting a point shot from Ethan Bear with 8:47 remaining in the first. Draisaitl extended the lead to 4-0 by shoving the puck past Georgiev from the high slot with 6:49 remaining, and Neal notched his hat trick 12 seconds later with a one-timer from above the right circle.

Kreider started the comeback by putting a one-timer by Koskinen with 26 seconds left in the second. Strome's tap-in made it 6-2 at 4:38 of the third, Staal's tip-in made it 6-3 with 8:31 remaining, and Panarin's wrist shot less than a minute later cut the deficit to two. Zibanejad made it 6-5 with 3:45 remaining when his long shot eluded Koskinen's glove and trickled into the net.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes end Blues' winning streak with 2 late goals

Phil Kessels third-period goal broke a tie and helped give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz. It was the 1,300th win in Arizona franchise history.The Coy...

UPDATE 4-North Korea's leader promises 'new strategic weapon,' leaves room for talks

North Koreas leader plans to further develop nuclear programmes and to introduce a new strategic weapon in the near future, state media said on Wednesday, although he signalled there was still room for dialogue with the United States. Kim J...

Govt deallocates coal block in Jharkhand allotted for power project

The government has canceled the allotment of a coal block for the power project in Jharkhand, as even after a decade of allotment no significant progress was made to operationalize it. The coal block was allotted in 2009, to Karanpura Energ...

Uttarakhand: Modi strengthens link to hill state; year marred by hooch, natural calamities

Two visuals helped link Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttarakhand in the just-ended year. Both triggered opposition attacks on him. One picture showed him meditating in a cave at the Kedarnath shrine. The other was his appearance on Man v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020