Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neal's hat trick helps Oilers hold off Rangers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Edmonton
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 11:42 IST
Neal's hat trick helps Oilers hold off Rangers
Image Credit: Wikimedia

James Neal scored twice in the opening 8:46 of the first period and recorded a hat trick Tuesday night, and the Edmonton Oilers raced out to a six-goal lead, then held on for a 7-5 victory over the visiting New York Rangers. Neal recorded his second hat trick of the season, becoming the fifth player with multiple hat tricks in his first season for Edmonton. He joined Blair MacDonald (1979-80), Jari Kurri (1980-81), Glenn Anderson (1980-81) and Wayne Gretzky (1979-80).

Neal scored 11 seconds into the game. After scoring a power-play goal later in the first period, he notched his eighth career hat trick by scoring on the power play again with 6:37 remaining in the second for a 5-0 lead. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored and collected three assists for the Oilers, who improved to 5-10-1 in their past 16 games.

Leon Draisaitl and Josh Archibald also scored, and Kailer Yamamoto added an empty-net goal with 67 seconds left after Edmonton nearly collapsed in the third. Chris Kreider scored New York's first goal with 26 seconds left in the second period, and Ryan Strome, Marc Staal, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad tallied in the third period for the Rangers. Panarin also had three assists a day after being named to the All-Star Game.

Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped the first 20 shots he faced and finished with 28 saves. New York backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev allowed six goals on 24 shots before being pulled for Henrik Lundqvist after Edmonton went up 6-0. Lundqvist finished with six saves.

Neal made it 1-0 when he put Zack Kassian's backhanded pass over Georgiev. The Oilers went up 2-0 when Neal tipped in Oscar Klefbom's shot from the point past Georgiev's stick. Nugent-Hopkins made it 3-0 by redirecting a point shot from Ethan Bear with 8:47 remaining in the first. Draisaitl extended the lead to 4-0 by shoving the puck past Georgiev from the high slot with 6:49 remaining in the second, and Neal notched his hat trick 12 seconds later with a one-timer from above the right circle.

Kreider started the comeback by putting a one-timer by Koskinen with 26 seconds left in the second. Strome's tap-in made it 6-2 at 4:38 of the third, Staal's tip-in made it 6-3 with 8:31 remaining, and Panarin's wrist shot less than a minute later cut the deficit to two. Zibanejad made it 6-5 with 3:45 remaining when his long shot eluded Koskinen's glove and trickled into the net.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man who fled after throwing crude bomb at cops arrested

A 37-year-old man, who fled after throwing a crude bomb at policemen when they tried to nab him last month in an assault case, has been arrested from Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, Santosh Shend...

Spurs squeak past Warriors in overtime

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, and Dejounte Murray contributed seven of his 15 points in overtime as the host San Antonio Spurs posted a 117-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Patty Mills highlighted his 18-point perfor...

ATF cost up 2.6%; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19

Jet fuel or ATF price was on Wednesday hiked by 2.6 per cent and that of non-subsidised cooking gas LPG by Rs 19 per cylinder on the back of a rise in international rates. Price of Aviation Turbine Fuel ATF, used to power aeroplanes, was ra...

Rs 700-cr investment on hold by a year; FAME II failed to deliver: Hero Electric

Leading electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric has put on hold investment of up to Rs 700 crore by a year with the sector taking a nosedive as FAME II, scheme aimed to promote electric vehicles, has failed to deliver, according to a top c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020