Swimming has been given more importance in India in last few years: Shivangi Sarma

Shivangi Sarma, a silver medallist at the South Asian Games 2019, on Wednesday said that swimming has been given more importance in the country in the last few years and the athletes are being looked after by the Ministry of Sports. Sarma clinched a silver medal in 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle at the South Asian Games 2019.

"Swimming has been given more importance in the last few years. The government and the administration are supporting all the sports financially. A sportsperson incurs many expenses such as travel, lodging and so on, therefore it's good that the government is supporting the athletes financially," Sarma said in an official statement. She also displayed a brilliant performance in the last edition of the Khelo India Youth Games and is now looking towards coming up with better results in the next edition.

The third Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Guwahati from January 10-22. "I won two golds, two silvers and one bronze medal in the 2019 Khelo India Games. The competition was a great experience. I put up my best performance in all my events. Since Assam is my home state and the next edition will be held in the state, I am preparing even harder for the tournament and I want to make Assam proud," said Sarma.

"I have worked hard in the last few years. I am training well with my coaches. I would like to tell all the athletes from Assam, who will be participating in the Khelo India Youth Games, that make yourself and Assam proud," signed off Sarma," she added. (ANI)

