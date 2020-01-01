Left Menu
Premier League: Tottenham loses to Southampton, slips to sixth position

Southampton stunned Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Wednesday here at the St Mary's Stadium in the ongoing Premier League.

Southampton's Danny Ings in action against Tottenham Hotspur.. Image Credit: ANI

Southampton stunned Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Wednesday here at the St Mary's Stadium in the ongoing Premier League. With this loss, Tottenham has slipped to the sixth place in the standings with 30 points from 21 matches. Southampton has risen to the 12th spot with 25 points.

Southampton was able to frustrate Tottenham at the beginning of the match as the side was able to keep the bulk of ball possession. Their efforts finally paid off in the 17th minute as Danny Ings gave Southampton a 1-0 lead. Tottenham tried hard but was not able to get the equalising goal and at the half-time mark, the side went in with 0-1 deficit.

The second half saw both teams come out all guns blazing. Southampton was seen appealing to the referee for an alleged handball, but Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not see it as a 'handball' and no penalty was awarded to Southampton. In the 72nd minute, Harry Kane netted the ball for Tottenham into the goalpost, but the effort did not count as the forward was ruled offside. Kane also ended up pulling his hamstring, and Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho had to make a substitute.

Erik Lamela came in place of Harry Kane with 17 more minutes remaining in the match. Tottenham tried hard to get the equaliser in the second half, but Southampton's defenders were up to the task and ensured a 1-0 win for the side.

Southampton will next take on Leicester City will Tottenham will lock horns with Liverpool on January 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

