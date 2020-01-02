Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 04:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 04:14 IST
Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

The Washington Redskins officially named Ron Rivera as head coach Wednesday and hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator. "After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington, D.C.," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said. "He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country."

Rivera has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including most of the past nine seasons as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Rivera, who turns 58 on Jan. 7, was fired by Carolina on Dec. 3 after a loss -- to the Redskins -- dropped the Panthers to 5-7. His tenure in Charlotte included a 76-63-1 record, four playoff appearances and an appearance in Super Bowl 50. He was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015.

Rivera replaces interim coach Bill Callahan, who finished the season after Jay Gruden was fired following an 0-5 start. The Redskins haven't been to the playoffs since 2015 and haven't won a Super Bowl since the 1991 season. "While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team," said Rivera, who will be introduced at a press conference Thursday. "After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear we are aligned in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to turn the team around. I look forward to surrounding myself with great people and getting to work."

He named his first assistant Wednesday, hiring former NFL head coach Del Rio to lead his defense. Del Rio, 56, was head coach for 12 seasons with the Oakland Raiders (2015-17) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-11). He compiled a 93-94 record with three playoff appearances.

The former NFL linebacker was the defensive coordinator for coach John Fox with both the Panthers in 2002 and the Denver Broncos from 2012-14. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Rivera plans to interview incumbent offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell for the same position.

According to multiple reports, Callahan will not be retained by Rivera in his old position of offensive line coach, and most of the defensive staff also will be let go. Callahan, 63, is regarded as one of the top O-line coaches in the league, having coached strong units with the New York Jets (2008-11), Dallas Cowboys (2012-14) and Redskins (2015-19).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Vikings, Saints renew playoff acquaintances in Big Easy

The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings are very familiar with one another. When the Saints host the Vikings in an NFL wild-card game Sunday afternoon, it will be the fifth time they have met in the postseason. Minnesota will break...

FOREX-Dollar starts new year with a hangover as others find cheer

The dollar started the new year where it left the old one, under pressure as investors wagered U.S. economic outperformance could be coming to an end as optimism on trade brightens the outlook for growth globally. Signs of progress in the S...

Major commercial plane crash deaths worldwide fell by more than 50% in 2019 -group

The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes fell by more than 50 in 2019 despite a high-profile Boeing 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia in March, a Dutch consulting firm said on Wednesday. Aviation consulting firm To70 said th...

Tata Motors register 12% fall in domestic sales in Dec 19

Tata Motors claim to have registered a domestic sales of 44,254 vehicles in December last year. However, a dip of 12 per cent is observed as compared to December 2018 when the domestic sale stood at 50, 440 units.In December 2019, the total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020