Sports News Roundup: Venezuela baseball says pros to return for playoffs; Death of Georgia Tech, ruled a suicide and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Venezuela baseball says pros to return for playoffs, exempt from U.S. sanctions

Players affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB) will participate in Venezuela's upcoming playoffs, the country's baseball league said, after receiving an exemption from U.S. sanctions meant to force out socialist President Nicolas Maduro. In August, MLB barred major and minor league players from participating in the local LVBP league pending authorization from the U.S. government. The U.S. Treasury Department granted a license to the sanctions allowing U.S. individuals to conduct transactions with the LVBP earlier in December.

Death of Georgia Tech recruit hit by train ruled a suicide

The death of a Georgia Tech football recruit who was struck by a freight train was ruled a suicide by the Broward County (Fla.) medical examiner's office, according to multiple reports. Bryce Gowdy, 17, died early Monday in his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Tiger ends 2019 ranked No. 6

Tiger Woods finished 2019 at No. 6 in the official world golf rankings, his highest year-end ranking since completing 2013 at No. 1. Woods was a two-time winner in '19 -- the Masters in April for his 15th career major title and the ZOZO Championship in October to tie Sam Snead's PGA Tour career record of 82 career victories. He rose as high as fifth in the world after finishing tied for ninth at the Memorial in June.

NHL notebook: Pens' Guentzel out 4-6 months

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel will be sidelined four to six months following surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Tuesday. The 25-year-old All-Star sustained the injury Monday when he fell awkwardly into the boards while scoring his 20th goal in the third period of the Penguins' 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators.

NFL notebook: Browns fire GM Dorsey

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday after failing to come to an agreement on a restructuring of the front office. The decision to move on from Dorsey, 59, after two years, comes two days after the Browns fired first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens.

NBA roundup: Paul lifts Thunder past Mavs down stretch

Chris Paul scored 17 points -- including 13 in the final 4:31 -- to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a come-from-behind, 106-101 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. With less than three minutes remaining, the Thunder trailed by seven. But then Oklahoma City reeled off a 14-2 run -- fueled in large part by Paul -- to end the game. The win was the third in a row and seventh in the last eight games for the Thunder.

Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'a truly global brand'

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, has died at the age of 77, the league said on Wednesday. Stern, who served 30 years as the NBA's longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014, had been in serious condition after undergoing emergency surgery on Dec. 12 in New York following a sudden brain hemorrhage.

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

The Washington Redskins officially named Ron Rivera as head coach Wednesday and hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator. "After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington, D.C.," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said. "He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country."

Venus pulls out of Brisbane International, cites 'setback' in training

Venus Williams has pulled out of the upcoming Brisbane International after suffering a 'setback' in training, the former world number one said on Wednesday. Williams, 39, was set to join world number one Ash Barty, Karolina Pliskova and Naomi Osaka in a strong field at the Queensland Tennis Centre from Jan. 6-12 and the organizers said they would announce a wildcard to take her place in the draw.

Clippers win tenth straight against Kings, 105-87

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Kings for the 10th straight time, 105-87 on Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento, Calif. Leonard missed his first four shots before finishing 8 of 21 from the floor with seven assists. Paul George also overcame a slow start to finish with 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, who have won 14 straight in Sacramento.

