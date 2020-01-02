Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia, New Zealand players to wear black armbands to pay tribute to Fire and Emergency Services

Australia and New Zealand players will wear black armbands and pay tribute to Fire and Emergency Services and personnel fighting fires during the Anthem Ceremony at the start of play on day one of Sydney Test.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 10:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 10:18 IST
Australia, New Zealand players to wear black armbands to pay tribute to Fire and Emergency Services
Australian team wearing black armbands. (Photo/Cricket Australia Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Australia and New Zealand players will wear black armbands and pay tribute to Fire and Emergency Services and personnel fighting fires during the Anthem Ceremony at the start of play on day one of Sydney Test. SCG Trust and Cricket Australia (CA) also announced that the ODI series in March will be dedicated to raising funds for the Australian Red Cross to support those affected by the bushfires.

Signed playing shirts from the Boxing Day Test will be auctioned online from today, with all proceeds also going to the Australian Red Cross. McGrath Foundation co-founder and president Glenn McGrath highlighted the importance of support networks during challenging times and thanked the Australian community for their ongoing generosity in supporting people in rural and regional areas.

"The last year has been a particularly tough one for a lot of rural communities and it's important we work together to support one another," McGrath said in a statement. Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said, "The Pink Test is a special event on the cricket calendar. Every year, we are very grateful for the support shown by the cricket community, whether that be our players, fans, partners or opposition. It's no different this year with the New Zealand Cricket Team and their generous support of the cause - we are looking forward to the start of the Test and seeing the SCG bathed in pink for Jane McGrath Day".

Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground CEO Kerrie Mather said: "Jane McGrath Day is one of the most significant days on the Australian sporting calendar and each year it clearly illustrates the positive impact sport can have on our community." Australia is leading the three-match series with unassailable 2-0, the last Test will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

Japanese authorities allowed ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, shedding some light on how he managed a dramatic escape to Lebanon. P...

NCLAT adjourns Tata-Mistry case hearing over petition filed by Registrar of Companies seeking modification in its order to Friday.

NCLAT adjourns Tata-Mistry case hearing over petition filed by Registrar of Companies seeking modification in its order to Friday....

Delhi factory building collapses after fire, people trapped: Officials

Several people, including firefighters, are trapped under the debris of a factory that collapsed after a fire broke out in Delhis Peera Garhi on Thursday morning, officials said. A rescue operation is underway and the police, fire brigade p...

Maha: Six duped of Rs 5 lakh by cyber fraudsters

Six people in Maharashtras Thane city have been duped of Rs 5.04 lakh allegedly from persons posing as Paytm employees, an official said on Thursday. One of the complainants told the police that on December 29, he got a call from a person,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020