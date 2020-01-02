Left Menu
Lakers jump all over Suns, then hang on for win

LeBron James recorded his eighth triple-double of the season with 31 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the visiting Phoenix Suns 117-107 on Wednesday night after blowing much of a 36-point lead. Anthony Davis scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Lakers won their third consecutive contest and handed the Suns their ninth loss in 11 games. Kyle Kuzma added 19 points and Avery Bradley finished with 18 for Los Angeles.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 32 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 26. Deandre Ayton finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds off the bench. Phoenix used an 18-4 run to open the fourth quarter to close within 105-97 after a dunk by Ayton with 4:36 remaining. Another slam and a bucket inside by Oubre sliced the lead to seven with 2:13 left.

However, James' layup pushed the lead to 112-103 with 1:19 remaining. The Suns got no closer than seven the rest of the way as James clinched the win with free throws. The Suns outscored the Lakers 66-43 in the second half.

The Lakers took command from the start before their poor performance in the fourth. They hit their first 11 shots from the floor en route to a 29-point lead in the first period. The Lakers finished the quarter ahead 43-17, their highest output in a quarter this season. The Lakers outshot the Suns 70.4 percent to 26.1 percent in the quarter. Davis scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, while Bradley added 10.

For the game, the Suns outshot the Lakers 48.8 percent to 47.8 percent. Los Angeles held a 74-41 lead at the break.

With a second-quarter steal, Lakers center Dwight Howard became the sixth NBA player with 13,000 rebounds, 2,000 blocks and 1,000 steals, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Robert Parish, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. Lakers reserve guard Alex Caruso left the contest with right calf tightness.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

