Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA roundup: Perfect night for Knicks' Robinson

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 12:12 IST
NBA roundup: Perfect night for Knicks' Robinson
Image Credit: Flickr

Mitchell Robinson was a perfect 11-for-11 from the field in a historic shooting performance Wednesday night, and he helped ruin the return of Carmelo Anthony to Madison Square Garden and lead the New York Knicks to a 117-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Knicks won a season-high third straight game -- their longest winning streak since a three-game streak in November 2018. New York has won six of 10 and is 6-6 under interim head coach Mike Miller. The Trail Blazers, who began a five-game road trip Wednesday, have lost a season-high five straight.

Robinson finished with 22 points while tying the Knicks' record for the most field-goal makes without a miss. Bernard King (Jan. 19, 1984) and Johnny Newman (Jan. 6, 1988) were also 11-for-11 from the field. Julius Randle (22 points, 13 rebounds) posted a double-double for the Knicks. Anthony, playing at Madison Square Garden for just the second time since he was traded by the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2017, led the Trail Blazers with a season-high 26 points.

Los Angeles Lakers 117 - Phoenix Suns 107 LeBron James recorded his eighth triple-double of the season with 31 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds, and Los Angeles held off visiting Phoenix after blowing much of a 36-point lead.

Anthony Davis scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Lakers won their third consecutive contest and handed the Suns their ninth loss in 11 games. Kyle Kuzma added 19 points, and Avery Bradley finished with 18 for Los Angeles, which led by 29 points in the first quarter and 36 in the second. Devin Booker led the Suns with 32 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 26. Deandre Ayton finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds off the bench.

Orlando Magic 122 - Washington Wizards 101 D.J. Augustin scored a season-high 25 points off the bench and added nine assists as Orlando recorded an easy victory in the nation's capital, marking the Magic's third win over the Wizards in as many meetings this season.

Nikola Vucevic collected 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Washington's Bradley Beal scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half in his return from a two-game absence caused by soreness in his lower right leg. Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac was removed from the floor on a stretcher after sustaining a hyperextended left knee early in the first quarter. Isaac was holding his left knee after making contact with Beal on a drive to the basket.

Milwaukee Bucks 106 - Minnesota Timberwolves 104 Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points and 17 rebounds to lead host Milwaukee to a victory over Minnesota. The triumph gives the Bucks (31-5) the best 36-game start in franchise history. The 1971-72 squad led by legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dropped game No. 36 for a 30-6 mark.

Khris Middleton added 13 points for Milwaukee, which scored 100 or more points for the 60th straight game. The only team with a longer streak over the past 30 years is the Houston Rockets, who reached the century mark 61 times in a row during the 2016-17 campaign. Shabazz Napier scored 22 points to lead Minnesota, which lost for the 13th time in the past 15 contests. Gorgui Dieng recorded 15 points, but his 20-foot, potential tying attempt bounced off the rim with less than three seconds left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Flights delayed due to fog in Indore

Owing to poor weather conditions, some flights from Indore to Delhi and Mumbai were delayed on Thursday morning. Indigo flight 6E 6013 departing to Delhi was delayed by 50 minutes.Another Indigo flight 6E 655 departing to Mumbai was delayed...

UPDATE 3-Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Taiwans top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defense ministry said. The main portion of the helicopter la...

Gold imports dip 7 pc in Apr-Nov to USD 20.57 bn

Indias gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit CAD, fell about 7 per cent to USD 20.57 billion during April-November period of the ongoing financial year, according to the commerce ministry data. Imports of the yel...

7 killed in road accidents in Odisha

At least seven people, including a woman, were killed and as many seriously injured in separate road accidents in Kendrapara, Ganjam, Balasore and Rayagada districts of Odisha since Wednesday, police said. At least two persons were killed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020