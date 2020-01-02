Soccer-Li Tie replaces Lippi as China head coach

Former Everton midfielder Li Tie is the new head coach of China's national team, the country's football association announced on Thursday afternoon.

Li takes over as the long-term replacement for Marcello Lippi, who quit following a surprise loss to Syria in November in a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. (editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.