Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colts GM Ballard not fully sold on QB Brissett

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 23:15 IST
Colts GM Ballard not fully sold on QB Brissett

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard is not yet sold on Jacoby Brissett as the quarterback of the present and future. Ballard said at his press conference Thursday that the "jury is still out" on Brissett, who replaced Andrew Luck as the starting quarterback after the former No. 1 pick's abrupt retirement from football in August.

"Right now, yes, Jacoby is our starter," Ballard said, adding the Colts are still evaluating the position. "... That's why we did the short-term deal with Jacoby, to have the security of a player we liked and to find out if he can be the guy." The Colts have the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and could be interested in a veteran challenger to Brissett in free agency.

Among potential available options are Cam Newton (Panthers) and Marcus Mariota (Titans) via trade, or longtime starters Philip Rivers (Chargers) and Eli Manning (Giants), who are expected to be available in free agency. However, Brissett is still the likely starting quarterback for the Colts for Week 1 of the 2020 season, Ballard said Thursday. After a 5-2 start, the Colts fell out of the playoff race but maintained long mathematical odds to be in the wildcard mix until Week 17.

"Jacoby did some good things, and I don't just want to look at the second half of the season and forget those things," Ballard said. Brissett turned 27 in December and the 2016 third-round pick of the New England Patriots signed a two-year, $30 million deal after Luck's departure.

He started 15 games in 2019, completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Protests against CAA 'mostly political': Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday described the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as mostly political and asserted that no Indian will lose his or her nationality due to the newly enacted legislation. Shah also chal...

Andhra Pradesh govt appoints Special Officers for Disha

The state government on Thursday appointed Indian Administrative Service IAS official Dr Kritika Shukla and Indian Police Service IPS official M. Deepika, as Special Officers for implementing the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act 2019. The Act is in...

36-year-old man killed after cluster bus hits his motorcycle in Delhi

A 36-year-old man was killed on Thursday after the motorcycle he was riding was allegedly hit by a speeding cluster bus in Tilak Marg area on Thursday, police said. Manni Guglani, a resident of Shakarpur, was on his way to Gurgaon when the ...

Heritage Foods denies allegations of acquiring land in Andhra's Guntur through insider trading

Heritage Foods Ltd on Thursday denied the allegations of acquiring land in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh allegedly through insider trading. The company is contemplating to initiate legal action against those who are making such false al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020