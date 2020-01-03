Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Bengals coach Wyche dies at 74

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 03:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 03:32 IST
Former Bengals coach Wyche dies at 74

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Sam Wyche died on Thursday after a brief battle with melanoma. He was 74. Wyche died in Pickens, S.C., according to the Bengals. He had endured recurring battles with melanoma and urged Cincinnati fans in September to "wear sun tan lotion."

"It was in his liver, and he just went really fast," Wyche's son, Zak, told WCPO.com in Cincinnati. "He was able to walk around Saturday with a walker, and then the next morning, he was unresponsive." Wyche also received a heart transplant in 2016.

Wyche was an innovative coach with the Bengals (1984-91) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1992-95). He coached the Bengals to the Super Bowl after the 1988 season, where they lost 20-16 to the San Francisco 49ers. That is the club's most recent Super Bowl appearance. "Sam was a wonderful guy," Cincinnati owner Mike Brown said in a statement. "We got to know him as both a player and a coach. As our coach, he had great success and took us to the Super Bowl. He was friends with everyone here, both during his tenure as head coach and afterwards.

"We not only liked him, we admired him as a man. He had a great generosity of spirit and lived his life trying to help others. We express our condolences to Jane and his children Zak and Kerry." Wyche had an 84-107 record as an NFL coach. He was 61-66 with two playoff appearances for the Bengals and 23-41 with the Buccaneers. He served as a television analyst after his coaching career ended.

He is credited with first using the no-huddle offense, and he also was known for his wackiness and penchant for making controversial comments. When fans were throwing snowballs on the field during a Bengals' home game against the Seattle Seahawks in 1989, Wyche grabbed the public address announcer's microphone and admonished the fans this way to encourage them to stop: "You don't live in Cleveland, you live in Cincinnati."

In 1990, he was fined $27,000 -- the largest fine in NFL history at the time -- for banning women media members from the locker room so his players could have privacy and comfort. The incident caused a national uproar. "I will not allow women to walk in on 50 naked men," Wyche said at the time.

Former Bengals star quarterback Ken Anderson, who finished his career during Wyche's tenure, told Fox19 in Cincinnati that Wyche will always be remembered fondly in the city. "He was a tremendous coach. We had two Super Bowl teams and he was the one that guided the '88 team to the Super Bowl," Anderson said. "I think the things that he did, the excitement that he created, you look at the crowds we had at Riverfront Stadium and how loud it was and the passion, that was Sam."

Prior to his coaching career, Wyche was an NFL quarterback for four teams between 1968-1976. Three of those seasons were with the Bengals (1968-70), where Wyche made all nine of his NFL starts and went 2-7. He passed for 1,748 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his NFL career.

Wyche played college football at Furman from 1963-65. For the past nine years, Wyche served as volunteer offensive coordinator for Pickens High School.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

4.5 quake hits Puerto Rico amid rare seismic activity

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan 3 AP A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Thursday in the latest of a rare string of quakes that has frightened many in the US territory. The most recent quake occurred 12 kilometers south of Guayanilla a...

Norway suspends sea search efforts for missing Bulgarian sailors

The Norwegian authorities on Thursday suspended wider search and rescue operations for two Bulgarian sailors who officials say fell overboard from a cargo ship in the Norwegian Sea, the Bulgarian foreign ministry said. The two-helicopter re...

Bengals, Lions staffs to coach Senior Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions will coach the 2020 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., later this month, executive director Jim Nagy announced Thursday. The Bengals hold the top overall pick in Aprils draft, while the Lions pick third. T...

Lions DC Pasqualoni, O-line coach step down

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson stepped down on Thursday, the team announced. Pasqualoni and Davidson joined Detroit in 2018 after Matt Patricia became the teams head coach.Coach Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020