Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubois lifts Blue Jackets past Bruins in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 08:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 08:17 IST
Dubois lifts Blue Jackets past Bruins in OT
Image Credit: Twitter (@BlueJacketsNHL)

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 52 seconds into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied past the host Boston Bruins 2-1 Thursday night. Sonny Milano tied the game early in the third period, and Elvis Merzlikins made 26 saves as the Blue Jackets won for the seventh time in their last nine games. Columbus extended its points streak to 12 games (8-0-4).

David Pastrnak became the first player in the league to reach 30 goals on the season for the Bruins, who extended their points streak to nine (4-0-5). Tuukka Rask, making his 500th NHL start, stopped 31 shots. Dubois completed a 2-on-1 up ice early in the extra period with a one-timer off a feed from Seth Jones to complete Columbus' rally from a 1-0 deficit entering the third.

The Blue Jackets started the period with 1:15 left on a power play that the Bruins killed. Columbus was able to maintain possession in the attacking zone after, knotting the score when Milano, playing his first game since Dec. 14 due to an upper-body injury, knocked the puck in off the skate of Matt Grzelcyk at 2:06. Pastrnak rung the post midway through the third, but neither team would find the net again until overtime.

Just 17 seconds into the contest it appeared the Blue Jackets scored after Gustav Nyquist was initially awarded a goal off a Sean Kuraly turnover. However, Boston challenged the call, and the officials overturned the goal after determining Boone Jenner interfered with Rask in the crease on the shot. From that point, the game went scoreless until Pastrnak struck five seconds into a power play at 11:07 of the second period. Patrice Bergeron won the faceoff and dished back to Torey Krug, who passed to Pastrnak for a one-timer through traffic and over the glove of Merzlikins.

Pastrnak reached 30 goals in 42 games, the fastest by a Bruin since Cam Neely in 1993-94 (27 games). Pastrnak extended his points streak to nine games (four goals, 10 assists).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-US says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon said. Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in th...

Herro helps Heat surge past Raptors

Rookie Tyler Herro scored 11 straight second-half points as the Miami Heat continued its hot streak at home, defeating the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night. Miami has the best home record in the NBA at 16-1.However, the game between ...

Burns, Sharks slip by Penguins in OT

Brent Burns scored a power-play goal at 202 of overtime Thursday to give the visiting San Jose Sharks a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. After a scoreless third period, the Sharks went to a four-on-three man-advantage in overtime when ...

Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad, the Pentagon said Thursday.General Soleimani was active...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020