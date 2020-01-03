Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avalanche blast 1st-place Blues 7-3

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 11:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 11:13 IST
Avalanche blast 1st-place Blues 7-3
Image Credit: Flickr

Nazem Kadri scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche rolled past the visiting St. Louis Blues 7-3 Thursday night in Denver. The Avalanche won for just the second time in their last seven games (2-4-1). They also snapped their six-game losing streak against the Blues dating back to the start of the 2018-19 season.

The Western Conference-leading Blues have lost back-to-back games on the heels of an eight-game winning streak. Nathan MacKinnon scored one goal and assisted on three others for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, J.T. Compher and Joonas Donskoi also scored and Samuel Girard earned four assists.

Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves to snap his five-game winless streak. Robert Thomas scored twice and Alex Pietrangelo scored the other goal while adding an assist for the Blues.

Looking for a more balanced effort, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar continued his line-tinkering. MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog stayed together on the top forward line at even strength, but with Donskoi and not Rantanen. Rather than load up a second scoring line, Bednar looked at combinations that scattered Rantanen, Kadri and Andre Burakovsky on different lines.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche up 1-0 with a breakaway goal with 10.3 seconds left in the first period. Moments later Kadri expanded the Avalanche lead to 2-0 with rebound conversion from a sharp left-side angle at 3:20 of the second. Then Rantanen made it 3-0 with a power-play goal from the right circle on a 5-on-3 advantage.

The Blues bounced back in the frantic period with Thomas' wraparound goal and Pietrangelo power-play point blast off Ryan O'Reilly's faceoff win. But Makar pushed the lead back to 4-2, scoring a power-play goal from straight-away above the circles with 16 seconds left in the second period.

The onslaught continued in the third period as the Avalanche chased Jordan Binnington with goals by Kadri from the right circle off the rush, Compher on a power-play tip-in and Donskoi from long distance. The seven goals allowed were a career-worst for Binnington.

Jake Allen relieved Binnington with the Blues down 7-2 with 5:41 left to play. Thomas scored his second goal off a Makar turnover to close the scoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Pacioretty, Golden Knights hold off Flyers

Max Pacioretty scored two goals, Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 saves, including one on a penalty shot, as the Vegas Golden Knights won their third straight game, 5-4, over the Philadelphia Fly...

Iran summons Swiss envoy over assassination of Quds force chief Soleimani - TV

Iran protested on Friday to a Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran over the assassination of the Iranian Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani, state television reported.The Foreign Ministry summoned a Swiss diplomat in Tehran and ...

Greece, Israel and Cyprus call Turkey's planned Libya deployment 'dangerous escalation'

Turkeys bill allowing troop deployment in Libya marks a dangerous escalation in the North African countrys civil war and severely threatens stability in the region, a joint statement by Greece, Israel, and Cyprus said late on Thursday. This...

Netflix renews Michael B Jordon's 'Raising Dion' for season 2

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed superhero drama Raising Dion for a second season. The drama, which has Michael B Jordon attached as executive producer, debuted on Netflix in October and follows the story of Nicole Alisha Wainwright, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020