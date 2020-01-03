Left Menu
Panthers score four times in second to top Sens, 6-3

  Reuters
  Florida
  Updated: 03-01-2020 13:51 IST
  Created: 03-01-2020 13:47 IST
Evgenii Dadonov had two goals and an assist and Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Florida Panthers to a 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Noel Acciari, Frank Vatrano, and Colton Sceviour also scored goals for Florida, which won for the sixth time in eight games. Keith Yandle and Anton Stralman each added two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for his 15th win of the season.

Tyler Ennis had a goal and an assist and Chris Tierney and Connor Brown also scored goals for Ottawa, which lost its third straight game. Craig Anderson finished with 25 saves. Dadonov scored his first power-play goal at the 1:41 mark of the first period when he scooped up a rebound off a Mike Hoffman shot on the left doorstep and fired it past Anderson's blocker side.

Ottawa answered with two goals -- Ennis, on a backhand in the slot that deflected off the stick of defenseman Riley Stillman and fluttered over Anderson, and Tierney, who buried Anthony Duclair's cross-ice pass into the top left corner -- later in the period to take a 2-1 lead. But Florida, which leads the NHL with 60 second-period goals, took control with four consecutive goals in the second period to build a 5-2 lead.

Dadonov tied it with his 16th goal of the season on the power play, one-timing a pass from Huberdeau from the slot. Acciari followed 99 seconds later with his 14th goal of the season, tapping in Vincent Trocheck's feed from in front of the crease. The Panthers ended the period with two goals in a 47-second span of the final minute.

Vatrano got the first when he one-timed Dadonov's setup from the high slot for his eighth goal of the season and first in 12 games. Sceviour then scored his fifth goal of the season with five seconds left in the period, snapping in a Mark Pysyk feed from the bottom of the right circle. Brown cut it to 5-3 with his seventh goal of the season with 2:45 remaining in the game. The Senators pulled Anderson with 2:30 left and Huberdeau then sealed the win with an empty-net goal, his 17th.

