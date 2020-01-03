Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avalanche blast 1st-place Blues 7-3

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 14:16 IST
Avalanche blast 1st-place Blues 7-3
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Nazem Kadri scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche rolled past the visiting St. Louis Blues 7-3 Thursday night in Denver. The Avalanche won for just the second time in their last seven games (2-4-1). They also snapped their six-game losing streak against the Blues dating back to the start of the 2018-19 season.

The Western Conference-leading Blues have lost back-to-back games on the heels of an eight-game winning streak. Nathan MacKinnon scored one goal and assisted on three others for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, J.T. Compher, and Joonas Donskoi also scored and Samuel Girard earned four assists.

Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves to snap his five-game winless streak. Robert Thomas scored twice and Alex Pietrangelo scored the other goal while adding an assist for the Blues.

Looking for a more balanced effort, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar continued his line-tinkering. MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog stayed together on the top forward line at even strength, but with Donskoi and not Rantanen. Rather than load up a second scoring line, Bednar looked at combinations that scattered Rantanen, Kadri and Andre Burakovsky on different lines.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche up 1-0 with a breakaway goal with 10.3 seconds left in the first period. Moments later Kadri expanded the Avalanche lead to 2-0 with a rebound conversion from a sharp left-side angle at 3:20 of the second. Then Rantanen made it 3-0 with a power-play goal from the right circle on a 5-on-3 advantage.

The Blues bounced back in the frantic period with Thomas' wraparound goal and Pietrangelo's power-play point blast off Ryan O'Reilly's faceoff win. But Makar pushed the lead back to 4-2, scoring a power-play goal from straight-away above the circles with 16 seconds left in the second period.

The onslaught continued in the third period as the Avalanche chased Jordan Binnington with goals by Kadri from the right circle off the rush, Compher on a power-play tip-in and Donskoi from long distance. The seven goals allowed were a career-worst for Binnington.

Jake Allen relieved Binnington with the Blues down 7-2 with 5:41 left to play. Thomas scored his second goal off a Makar turnover to close the scoring. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Troika calls South Sudan to meet commitments to deliver lasting peace

The text of the following statement was issued jointly by the Governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway.The Troika remains committed to the people of South Sudan and at this important point, we call upon al...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets fall after Soleimani killing

Risky assets in the developing world slipped on Friday, with crisis in the Middle East taking centre stage after a U.S. air strike killed a top Iranian commander.Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, died in ...

Tried to make a speech and couldn't get it out: Daniel Craig on filming final scene as James Bond

No Time to Die will be actor Daniel Craigs fifth and final appearance as the fictional British spy James Bond and the star says filming the last scene of the movie was an emotional moment. In an interview with Empire magazine, the actor sai...

Iran warns of 'severe revenge' after US kills top general

Tehran, Jan 3 AFP Iran warned of severe revenge and said arch-enemy the United States bore responsiblity for the consequences after killing one of its top commanders, Qasem Soleimani, in a strike Friday outside Baghdad airport. The Islamic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020