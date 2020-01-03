Left Menu
Shaw, Rahane fail as Karnataka bundle out Mumbai for 194

  • Updated: 03-01-2020 17:58 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw faltered yet again as Karnataka pacers wreaked havoc and bundled out Mumbai for a paltry 194 on the opening day of their Elite Ranji Trophy game here. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav (77 off 94 balls; 10x4 and 2x6) stood alone at BKC ground when all other batsmen failed.

His knock ensured that the hosts at least went past the 175-run mark. Meanwhile, in the third session, there was an injury scare for Shaw, who fell while saving an overthrow and hurt his left shoulder.

He was taken off the field. Earlier, the four-pronged Karnataka pace attack justified skipper Karun Nair's decision to bowl first on a breezy morning as they ran through the Mumbai batting line-up.

Mumbai was reduced to 86/6 at lunch. Opener Aditya Tare (0) was dismissed by medium-pacer V Koushik (3-45).

Rahane then joined Shaw as the two tried to steady the ship. Rahane (7) got a start but failed to convert it.

Rahane got a 'life' on 7 when pacer Ronit More (2-47) failed to latch on a return catch. However, More struck twice in the 13th over, first removing Rahane and then Siddhesh Lad (4) within a space of three balls.

While Rahane edged behind to keeper B R Sharath, Lad was bowled as Mumbai slumped to 34/3. Shaw played a sedate knock, but again failed to convert his start.

The pint-sized right-handed batsman made 29 off 57 balls before he played on the stumps off experienced right-arm pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (2-48). Shaw hit six fours.

Left-arm speedster Prateek Jain (2-20) then removed two Mumbai batters Sarfaraz Khan (8) and Shams Mulani (0). Khan was caught in the slip cordon, while Mulani was trapped in front of the wicket.

Mumbai were 60-6. At lunch, Surya was unbeaten on 33 in company of Shashank Attarde (35 off 51 balls; 6x4).

Surya and Attarde then rallied the innings with their 88-run stand off 92 balls with Attarde playing the second fiddle. Surya played a responsible knock as he took the team out of the rubble. He first launched an attack on Shreyas Gopal as Mumbai amassed 19 runs in the 28th over.

Surya completed his fifty with a flick off Koushik even as after lunch the two kept frustrating the opposition bowlers. However, Koushik broke the stand as Attarde edged to the first slip as Mumbai lost their seventh wicket on 148.

Despite losing partners, Surya kept playing his shots. However, he threw his wicket away and was caught down the leg off Mithun.

Then it was just a matter of time as Mumbai were eventually shot out for 194 in 55.5 overs with Shreyas Gopal (1-24) taking the final wicket. In reply, Karnataka openers Devdutt Padikkal (32; 5x4) and R Samarth (40 not out) gave the visitors a sedate start by conjuring 68 for the first wicket.

However, left arm spinner Shams Mulani pegged back Karnataka by removing Padikkal and Abhishek Reddy (0) in the same over as Karnataka were 68-2. Rohan Kadam (4) was dismissed by offie Attarde.

At stumps, Karnataka were 79/3 with skipper Karun Nair (0 batting) with Samarth as Karnataka still trail by 115 runs. Brief Scores: Mumbai 194 (Suryakumar Yadav 77; Shashank Attarde 35; V Koushik 3-45, Prateek Jain 2-20) vs Karnataka 79/3 (R Samarth 40 batting, Shams Mulani 2/13).

Karnataka trailed by 115 runs. At Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh versus Tamil Nadu: No play on opening day.

At Vadodara: Baroda 201 (Deepak Hooda 86; Aditya Waghmode 31; Amit Mishra 4-51; Himanshu Sangwan 3-57) versus Railways 24/2. Railways trailed by 177 runs.

At Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh 175 (A P Vashisht 33, P S Khanduri 31; Avesh Khan 5-52; Ishwar Pandey 3-51) vs Madhya Pradesh 87/4 (Rameez Khan 36 batting; P P Jaswal 2-16). Madhya Pradesh trailed by 88 runs.

