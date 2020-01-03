Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in next gen battle, Zverev wilts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:32 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in next gen battle, Zverev wilts
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Denis Shapovalov won the battle of the next generation against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to help Canada to an emphatic 3-0 victory in the inaugural ATP Cup men's team event in Brisbane on Friday.

Shapovalov, the baby-faced 20-year-old left-hander, gave Canada an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie with a 7-6(6) 7-6(4) win over world number six Tsitsipas at the Patrick Rafter Arena. The $15 million ATP Cup, which features 24 nations competing in Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney over 10 days, is a solid platform for the world's top players to prepare for this month's Australian Open.

German Alexander Zverev started brightly by going two breaks up against Australian number one Alex de Minaur in the opening set but suffered a spectacular meltdown to lose 4-6 7-6(3) 6-2 as Australia sealed the tie. As the match progressed, De Minaur, 20, used his attritional tennis and never-say-die attitude to frustrate Zverev, who smashed his racket seven times in the second set in front of a partisan crowd.

A serving masterclass from an emotional Nick Kyrgios had given the hosts the lead after the right-hander comfortably beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 7-6(4). The mercurial Kyrgios has pledged an A$200 ($140) donation for every ace he serves during Australia's summer of tennis in support of relief and recovery efforts for victims of the country's bushfire catastrophe and he contributed handsomely to the cause by smashing 20 of them against his German opponent.

His home town of Canberra has been severely affected by the bushfires and a number of Australian sports stars have rallied behind Kyrgios, who has received a lot of praise on social media. "I don't really care about the praise too much. We've got the ability and the platform to do something. My home town is Canberra and we've got the most toxic air in the world at the moment, that's pretty sad. It's tough. Sorry," he said, before breaking into tears during a courtside interview.

The participating teams for the ATP Cup were determined by the singles ranking of their best player. Six of the top seven players in the world, barring Swiss great Roger Federer, have arrived in Australia. The 21-year-old Tsitsipas was considered the favorite going into his match against Shapovalov having defeated Federer and Dominic Thiem to win the ATP Finals in November.

But Shapovalov, who played brilliantly to lead Canada to their first Davis Cup final in November where they lost to Rafa Nadal's Spain, was the better player on the big points. After more than two hours of power hitting from two of the ATP's most exciting young players in a match featuring no breaks of serve, Shapovalov converted his first match point when Tsitsipas double-faulted on his serve.

The event did not get off to the best start with organizers playing the wrong national anthem for Moldova ahead of their tie against Belgium in Sydney and apologizing personally to the team for the blunder. Moldova lost the tie 3-0. In the day's other tie, Casper Ruud defeated American John Isner to spark an unlikely 2-1 comeback win for Norway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 17-U.S. says it disrupted 'imminent attack' with killing of top Iran commander

Iran promised harsh revenge on Friday after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Irans elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.Soleimani, a 62-year-old gener...

UPDATE 3-Tesla meets low end of 2019 goal for vehicle deliveries

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter on Friday and met the low-end of its full-year delivery goal, boosted by demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans. Tesla said it delivered 112,000 vehicles...

NFL-Brady, Brees headline wild card weekend clashes

Veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Russell Wilson will headline the NFLs wild card weekend, while young upstarts such as the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Houston Texans Deshaun Watson look to make their mark in the post-season....

Trump: Soleimani was plotting to kill "many more" Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an exte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020