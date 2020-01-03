Manipur 106 all out after being 9/6 against Goa

Medium pacer Vijesh Prabhudessai returned with impressive figures of six for 14 to help Goa bundle out Manipur for 106 in their plate group Ranji Trophy match here on Friday. Prabhudessai left the Manipur team tottering at nine for six in the first half hour of play.

Opener Al Bashid Muhammed made a valiant 43 amid the ruins but the eventual total still resembled a recovery of sorts for Manipur at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground. In reply, Sumiran Amonkar's 115 took Goa to 225 for two at stumps for a lead of 119.

Vaibhav Govekar was batting on 64 while Amulya Pandrekar was on four at stumps on the opening day. In another plate group match, Pratik Desai smashed 192 off 210 balls before being run out while Taruwar Kohli was batting on 88 as Mizoram moved to a strong 310 for two against Bihar at Patna.

There was no play possible in three plate group matches -- Meghalaya versus Pondicherry in Mangaldai, Nagaland against Chandigarh in Sovima and Sikkim against Arunachal Pradesh in Bhubhaneshwar.

