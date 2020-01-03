Left Menu
Cape Town Test: England score 262/9 on day one against South Africa

England registered a score of 262/9 on day one of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

England's Ollie Pope in action against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

England registered a score of 262/9 on day one of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. Batting first after winning the toss, England got off to poor start as opening batsman Zak Crawley (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Vernon Philander in the third over of the innings.

Joe Denly then joined Dom Sibley at the crease and the duo put on 55 runs for the second wicket. However, in the 25th over, South Africa got the breakthrough and got the wicket of Sibley (34) when Kagiso Rabada had him caught at the hands of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, reducing England to 63/2.

Skipper Joe Root (35) and Denly (38) then put on 42 runs. But as soon as the duo started looking comfortable at the crease, South Africa managed to dismiss the two batsmen, reducing England to 127/4. All-rounder Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope tried to retrieve the innings for England with their 58-run stand, but Anrich Nortje had other plans as he had Stokes (47) dismissed in the 67th over of the innings.

Jos Buttler joined Pope in the middle, but their vigil at the crease did not last long as Dwayne Pretorius dismissed Buttler (29), reducing England to 221/6. Ten runs later, Sam Curran (9) and Dom Bess (0) were dismissed putting England in a spot of bother.

In the end, England somehow managed to not get bowled out and ended the day at the score of 262/9. Pope and James Anderson remained unbeaten on 56 and 3 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

