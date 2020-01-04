Left Menu
  Updated: 04-01-2020 01:34 IST
  Created: 04-01-2020 01:34 IST
Eagles RB Sanders will play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders confirmed that he is good to go for Sunday's NFC wild-card playoff round game against the Seattle Seahawks. Sanders, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of an ailing ankle, was injured in the second quarter of the Eagles' NFC East-clinching 34-17 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The second-round pick from Penn State broke the Eagles' rookie records for yards from scrimmage (1,327) and all-purpose yards (1,641) this year. Sanders ran for 818 yards and three touchdowns and caught 50 passes for 509 yards and three scores. In a 17-9 loss to Seattle in Week 12, Sanders rushed 12 times for 63 yards and made three receptions for 23 yards.

Tight end Zach Ertz still has not been cleared to play Sunday as he deals with a rib injury as well as a lacerated kidney that kept him out of the regular-season finale. Also not known is the status of right tackle Lane Johnson, who has a sprained ankle. Defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps) did participate in practice Friday.

