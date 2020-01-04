Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Van Bronckhorst named Guangzhou R&F head coach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 08:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 08:48 IST
Soccer-Van Bronckhorst named Guangzhou R&F head coach

Former Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been appointed the new coach of Guangzhou R&F for the upcoming season, the Chinese Super League club announced on Saturday. The ex-Barcelona, Arsenal and Netherlands full back replaces Dragan Stojkovic, who left the club by mutual consent on Friday.

Van Bronckhorst stood down from his role as head coach of Feyenoord at the end of the season in the Netherlands having guided the club to the Eredivisie title in 2017. The 44-year-old will be expected to return Guangzhou to the upper reaches of the Chinese Super League after two disappointing seasons under Stojkovic.

While the Serbian took the club into the top six of the Chinese Super League in his first two campaigns, 10th and 12th place finishes in 2018 and 2019 respectively saw the former Nagoya Grampus coach part company with Guangzhou.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: One dead, five rescued as boat capsizes off Vasai beach

One person drowned and five others were rescued, when their boat capsized at Rangaon beach in Vasai town in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place late Friday evening, when six people hired a boat i...

Four flights diverted, ten delayed due to poor visibility at Chennai airport

As many as four flights were diverted and ten others were delayed at the Chennai International Airport here on Saturday due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. According to authorities, Air Australia flight B738 from Re-Union island Sai...

Trump stirs Mideast tensions despite talk of 'endless wars'

With a single drone strike, President Donald Trump did more than just take out an avowed enemy of the United States. He may have also upended a central element of his foreign policy. The Friday strike that killed the most prominent Iranian ...

24-hour video on fugitive Ghosn checked only once a month

Tokyo, Jan 4 AP Nissans former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail in Japan and turned up in Lebanon, was last seen on surveillance video leaving his Tokyo home alone, presumably to board his getaway plane. Although the security cameras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020