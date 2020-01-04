Left Menu
Soccer-Gonzalez to replace Li as Wuhan head coach

Jose Gonzalez has been named as new coach of Chinese Super League side Wuhan Zall for the 2020 season, replacing Li Tie. Li led Wuhan to sixth place in their first season back in the Chinese Super League last year before being appointed on Thursday to take over China's national team following the resignation of Marcello Lippi in November.

Gonzalez has previous experience with the Chinese Super League, serving as head coach of Beijing Guoan for the first half of the 2017 campaign. The 53-year-old's most recent role saw him working as head coach of Spanish side Malaga.

